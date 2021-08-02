BALDWIN PARK (CBSLA) – A suspect was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit that began in South Los Angeles and ended in the San Gabriel Valley Monday morning.
The chase began sometime before 8:12 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway at Arlington Avenue when California Highway Patrol officers attempted to pull over a car for having expired tags.
When the Nissan Altima refused to stop, a chase ensued. The chase wound its way onto the northbound 605 Freeway, and then the eastbound 210 Freeway.
The suspect then reversed course and made his way west on the 210 Freeway. At one point, he lost control of the car and slammed into a truck, but was able to keep going.
He eventually exited to surface streets in the San Gabriel Valley.
At around 9:05 a.m., the suspect came to a stop at Hornbrook Avenue and Rockenbrach Street in Baldwin Park.
The suspect exited the car and got on the ground, where he was arrested.
His name and the charges he faces were not immediately confirmed.