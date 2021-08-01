LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In a new report, the Los Angeles Police Department admits that they need a better system for tracking the use of projectiles and for dealing with the rise of independent journalists.
The report is related to a March protest in Echo Park in which 182 people were arrested on charges of failure to disperse.READ MORE: DUI Suspect Arrested In Deadly Traffic Collision That Killed 2 People On 110 Freeway In South LA Sunday
Clashes between protestors and police that day had to do with the closure of Echo Park Lake and the clearing of homeless encampments.READ MORE: Robbery Suspect Holes Up On Rooftop Before Being Arrested
LAPD’s report also blamed the city for a lack of park rangers, claiming that rangers could’ve prevented some of the problems by preventing the encampment from growing so large.MORE NEWS: Less Than Half Of Hospital Employees Vaccinated At USC Medical In Boyle Heights And Olive View Medical In Sylmar
The Police Commission will review the report further at a Tuesday meeting.