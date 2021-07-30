BURBANK (CBSLA) — A woman was fatally stabbed Friday at a retirement home in Burbank by a suspect who police say was recently “terminated” from the business.
Burbank Police Department officers responded to Burbank Retirement Villa, located at 1911 Grismer Avenue, shortly after 8 a.m. Friday regarding an attempted murder.
Upon arrival, responding officers found a female employee in her 20’s suffering from several stab wounds to her arms and neck.
The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died, police said. Her name was withheld, pending notification of relatives.
"Responding officers saw a male matching the description of the suspect running from the area, armed with a knife," Puglisi said. "The male refused to comply with officers' direction, swinging the knife at them. Officers then took the male to the ground, detaining him. Witnesses identified the male as the person who had stabbed the victim. Officers recovered two knives as evidence."
The suspect was expected to be booked on suspicion of murder. His name was not immediately released.
“There is no indication that this is a random act of violence,” Puglisi said. “The suspect and victim knew each other. The suspect had been recently terminated from the business.”
The suspect is being held on $2 million bail.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Burbank Police Department Investigations Division at (818) 238-3210.
No other information was immediately released.