HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Actor Terry Crew celebrated his 53rd birthday on Friday by receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
"America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel and actress Tichina Arnold joined Crews in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony.
In the ’90s, the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” star played football for both the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.
Following the conclusion of his football career, Crews made his acting debut in the 2000 Arnold Schwarzenegger-starring science fiction action film "The 6th Day."
Crews breakout role came in the 2002 comedy “Friday After Next.”
His other film credits include "The Expendables" trilogy, "White Chicks," "Deadpool 2," "Idiocracy" and "Sorry To Bother You." He has also appeared in six Adam Sandler films — "Sandy Wexler," "The Ridiculous 6," "Blended," "Click," "The Benchwarmers" and "The Longest Yard."
The star is the 2,699th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars.