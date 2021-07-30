HERMOSA BEACH (CBSLA) – Dozens of lifeguards from several Los Angeles County agencies competed Friday night in ocean and beach races to show off their stamina and swimming talents.
Zuma Beach lifeguards were victorious Friday night. They are able to call themselves the toughest lifeguards after winning the competition.
Those competing take the contest seriously — but it’s also fun.
"Once you win, everybody else is just beneath you," said competitor Ian Padilla who has been a lifeguard at Dockweiler Beach for three years.
They compete in relay races first, followed by a relay swim race to see which team can pull the fastest times. Lifeguards have to train to make the team.
The competition is part of the International Surf Festival. Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Zuma Beach lifeguards have claimed titles in recent years.