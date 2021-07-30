BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — Knott’s Berry Farm officials announced Friday the theme park will end its reservation system beginning Monday, Aug. 2.
According to officials, the theme park and the Soak City water park are ending the system put in place when the park reopened in May.
The theme park reopened to season passholders on Thursday, May 6, two weeks ahead of its grand reopening to the entire public on May 21.
Meanwhile, Knott’s Soak City Waterpark reopened on May 29.
Per state guidelines, when the park reopened, reservations had to be made in advance and tickets were only available to California residents.
Capacity was also limited to 25% and visitors were required to wear face coverings.
Knott’s lifted its mask requirements for vaccinated visitors on June 15.
The park has not updated its mask policy since, despite themes parks like Disneyland that have reinforced mask requirements.
"Knott's Berry Farm continues to monitor the ever-changing conditions surrounding the pandemic and is actively working with health experts and government officials to maintain the highest safety standards for guests and associates," the park said in an email to visitors and passholders.
Knott’s Berry Farm started as a roadside berry stand and chicken dinner restaurant in the 1920s before evolving in a theme park.