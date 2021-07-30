BURBANK (CBSLA) — The Walt Disney Co. announced Friday it will require all salaried and non-union hourly employees at all of its U.S. sites to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The company has also begun talks regarding vaccination requirements with employee unions that have collective bargaining agreements.
"At The Walt Disney Co., the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority," according to a statement from Disney. "Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated.
“Employees who aren’t already vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days from today (Friday) to complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions.”
Meanwhile Friday, Disneyland began requiring all visitors aged 2 and up to wear masks in indoor theme park locations regardless of vaccination status.
