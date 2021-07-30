LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Actor Bob Odenkirk took to Twitter Friday to thank his fans and supporters for their “outpouring of love” after suffering a “small heart attack.”

“Hi. It’s Bob,” the Better Call Saul star wrote. “Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

He continued, “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Odenkirk collapsed on the set of AMC’s “Better Call Saul” and was hospitalized on Tuesday night.

His representatives said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that the cause of his collapse was due to a heart issue and that he was in stable condition.

“We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident. He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery.”

Shortly before the statement was released, Odenkirk’s son Nate, the elder of his two children, tweeted, “He’s going to be OK.”

“Better Call Saul,” the spin-off prequel to “Breaking Bad,” has been shooting its sixth and final season, which is set to air on AMC next year. Like “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” is set in and mostly shot in Albuquerque.