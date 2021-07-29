LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A fire broke out at a home in Studio City early Thursday, fire officials said.
The fire was reported at 2:40 a.m. at a one-story, single-family home in the 4100 block of North Vantage Avenue. The residence appeared to be surrounded by temporary fencing, possibly indicating a construction site, so it’s unclear if the home was currently occupied.
Firefighters were able to put out the fire within 26 minutes, according to LAFD’s Margaret Stewart.
No injuries were reported, a damage estimate was not immediately available, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.