LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Masks and vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test will be required when the Staples Center and Microsoft Theater welcome music fans back this weekend.
Grupo Firme will be the first music group to play a concert at Staples Center in exactly 513 days – or 1 year, 4 months, and 21 days. Friday’s concert will be the first to at Staples Center since March 4, 2020. Meanwhile, Marca MP will take the stage at Microsoft Theater, which hasn’t seen a music act in 511 days.READ MORE: Biden Ramps Up Vaccine Push With New Rules For Federal Workers And Call For $100 Payments
But with the more contagious Delta variant running rampant, cases, hospitalizations and deaths are up throughout California. So music fans who attend either concert will be required to prove they are fully vaccinated or have tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours before the event.
Fans will also be required to wear masks because both concerts are expected to be crowded, indoor events.READ MORE: LAUSD To Require Students, Staff Be Tested Weekly For COVID When Returning For In-Person Instruction
Cash and large bags – not even clear ones – will not be allowed, and both venues have upgraded their air filters and enacted more stringent disinfection procedures. But most importantly fans should know that both cash and large bags will not be allowed into either venue.
Barring any major developments, Microsoft Theater and Staples Center have a busy fall schedule that includes Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Enrique Iglesias with Ricky Martin, and The Go-Go’s, while next year’s lineup includes Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Celine Dion.MORE NEWS: Bob Odenkirk's Son Says Actor Will Be "OK" After Collapsing During Filming Of 'Better Call Saul' Final Season
Full “Know Before You Go” guidelines are available on the Staples Center and Microsoft Theater websites.