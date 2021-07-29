LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Scarlett Johansson Thursday filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against The Walt Disney Co.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Johansson said her contract was breached when Disney released Marve's "Black Widow" on the Disney+ streaming service at the same time the film was in theaters.
She said her contract guaranteed an exclusive release in theaters and her salary was based on the film's performance at the box office.
During its opening weekend, "Black Widow" grossed $80 million at the domestic box office, $78 million overseas and $60 million from $30 at-home purchases on Disney+, WSJ said.
Disney officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.