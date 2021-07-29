LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest after a domestic dispute at a home in the Woodland Hills area, according to the LAPD.

Hayes, 21, was arrested early Wednesday following a report of a domestic dispute in the 22000 block of Mariano Street. According to the LAPD, officers’ body cameras captured Hayes repeatedly trying to go inside the home, despite officers blocking his way and asking him to stay outside while they spoke to the victim.

Officers requested backup and tried to put Hayes’ hands behind his back, police officials said. Hayes instead broke free and pushed an officer into a wall, prompting the other officers to take Hayes down to the ground and deploy a taser before they could handcuff him.

The LAPD says they deployed the taser twice, and used officers’ body weight and physical force during the two-and-a-half-minute altercation.

One officer sustained an injury that required treatment at a hospital.

Police say a woman at the home declined to cooperate with the officers’ investigation into the original domestic dispute call. Her relationship to Hayes was not disclosed.

The LAPD’s Force Investigation Division was requested to assess the incident due to the possibility of force being applied to Hayes’ neck as officers struggled with him, and will assume investigative responsibility for the use-of-force case.

Hayes was booked into Van Nuys jail, but has since been released after posting $25,000 bail. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Jan. 24, 2022.

The Pelicans released a statement Wednesday, saying they were aware of the incident.

“We are working in conjunction with the NBA and Jaxson’s representatives to gather more information and will have no further comment at this time,” the statement read in part.