LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A senior administrative commander with the Los Angeles Fire Department is accused of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol while on duty.

Assistant Fire Chief and LAFD’s Latino firefighters association president Patrick Butler has called for a federal investigation into an alleged coverup of the accusations against the official.

Butler sent a letter on Wednesday asking for an investigation into Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas and “all city leaders that were involved in the coverup regarding the on-duty alcohol and drug intoxication a high-ranking member of the Fire Chief’s staff.”

“We all want and demand accountability and transparency from our civic leaders and government services. The men and women of the LAFD deserve nothing less, nothing is more essential to our department,” Butler said in the letter. “Issues of race, inequality and other societal problems cannot be addressed until we have confidence in our leaders and the processes that protect us and the public we serve.”

LAFD said in a statement on Thursday that the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office is investigating the matter.

“The LAFD strives to create an equal, balanced and fair environment for all. At any time, a member may file a complaint and has several options and resources including the Professional Standards Division, any chief officer, the department’s EEO Coordinator, or the city’s Personnel Department. All complaints are taken seriously, internally investigated and referred to other appropriate agencies, as needed,” it continued.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

(This is a developing story. Please check back for further updates.)