(CBS Denver)- All of the NFL’s 32 teams have reported to their various practice complexes to begin Day 1 of training camp today. In Jacksonville, it was the first sighting of Tim Tebow working with the full team at his new position, tight end. The 33-year-old is looking to revive his NFL career under the tutelage of his former college coach Urban Meyer.

Practice began with Tebow getting some work in on his blocking technique, first in a solo drill.

Tebow getting some work on his blocking pic.twitter.com/FwxG67xoTy — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 28, 2021

Then he got an opportunity to work alongside left tackle Walker Little in another blocking drill.

Tebow also put in some work on the special teams side as well.

Nice rep from Tebow in the first special teams drill of the day pic.twitter.com/EvKd3YvTmO — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) July 28, 2021

Before Tebow fans get too excited, there is a lot of competition at the tight end spot on the Jaguars roster. Last year’s starter, James O’Shaugnessy is back once again after grabbing 28 passes for 262 yards in 2020. Backups Tyler Davis and Ben Ellefson also returned. And the team drafted Ohio State tight end Luke Farrell in the fifth round this April.

There are plenty more training camp practices and preseason games to come for Tebow to prove whether or not he’s capable of making the full-time transition to tight end.