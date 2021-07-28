SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in South Los Angeles.
According to authorities, the shooting happened at about 4 p.m. in the 8300 block of Figueroa Street.
Police said the suspected shooter, described as a Black man standing 5-foot-3-inches and weighing about 165 pounds, fled the scene in a silver Infiniti G35.
Video from the scene of the shooting showed at least four people being detained by police, though it was not clear whether it was in connection with the fatal shooting.
Authorities did not immediately identify the victim, nor did they disclose a possible motive.