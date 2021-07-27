LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A suspect has been arrested in the slaying of a 36-year-old Rite-Aid employee in the Northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Glassell Park earlier this month, authorities announced Tuesday.
Anthony Lemus, 20, surrendered at about 7:45 p.m. Monday, Los Angeles police confirmed to CBSLA. He was booked on suspicion of murder.
A second suspect remains at large.
On the night of July 14, Miguel Penaloza was shot and killed while trying to stop two shoplifting suspects from escaping a Rite-Aid store on Eagle Rock Boulevard. According to the LAPD, Penaloza confronted two suspects who grabbed two cases of beer and tried to leave without paying.
Investigators say he struggled with the shoplifters briefly before one of them produced a gun and shot and killed him. Penaloza had given his two-week notice and was working his last shift at the store on the night of the incident.
It’s unclear if police suspect Lemus to be the shooter. Police said the two suspects were captured on security video. Both were described as Hispanic men between the ages of 18 and 20.