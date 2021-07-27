LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — Major League Baseball has extended the administrative leave for Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer through Aug. 6 as the investigation continues into allegations that he assaulted a woman.

Bauer was initially placed on leave on Friday, July 2. He is not expected to appeal the decision, according to ESPN reporter Jeff Passan.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing,” the league said in a statement at the time when his leave was initially put into place. “While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

Additionally, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times said many Dodgers players do not want Bauer back. From DiGiovanna:

“Bauer’s career is in jeopardy, and his stay with the Dodgers could be over, the sexual-assault allegations having turned a pitcher in his prime into a pariah in his own clubhouse, where no teammate has spoken publicly about him or come to his defense. Two people with knowledge of Dodgers clubhouse dynamics, who are unauthorized to speak publicly about the situation, said that a majority of players do not want Bauer back under any circumstances.”

Bauer is being investigated by both Pasadena police and the MLB, which is looking into an alleged May 16 incident involving an unnamed San Diego woman.

The case has not yet been presented to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

The woman’s attorney, Marc H. Garelick, said in a statement to CBSLA that a judge issued a temporary restraining order on July 6 as “a result of a recent assault that took place at the hands of Mr. Bauer.” That case is scheduled to resume on Aug. 2.

Garelick also said that his client “suffered severe physical and emotional pain,” and that the goal of the order was to keep Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible.”

In a statement to CBSLA, Bauer’s agent Jon Fetterolf denied any wrongdoing by his client, saying that Bauer and the woman had a “brief and wholly consensual sexual relationship,” beginning in April 2021.

Players can be suspended without being charged with a crime under MLB’s domestic violence policy, which was collectively bargained. Teams cannot enforce discipline unless the league approves.