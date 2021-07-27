LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A statewide Flex Alert was issued for Wednesday due to high heat and a tight supply of power.
The alert will be in place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to avoid significant strain on the state’s power grid that can cause things like rolling blackouts.READ MORE: Ed Buck Found Guilty In West Hollywood Overdose Deaths
The California Independent System Operator, which manages most of the state’s electric grid, said in a news release that they are “predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use.”
Under the Flex Alert, Californians are urged to conserve power, especially during the specified time in the evening, since that’s when the electric grid is most stressed due to higher demand and a drop in solar energy production.
Residents are also asked to turn off unnecessary lights, delay using major appliances until after 9 p.m., and set their air conditioner thermostats to 78 degrees or higher if health permits.READ MORE: LA To Require City Employees To Get Vaccinated Or Take Weekly COVID Test
Tips before a Flex Alert
To prepare for the hotter indoor temperatures while taking action during a Flex Alert, officials encourage residents to precool their homes by setting it as low as 72 degrees.
People are also encouraged to take care of chores and other activities using major appliances, including doing laundry, cooking and running the dishwasher.MORE NEWS: Biden Says Vaccine Mandate For Federal Workers Is 'Under Consideration'
Blinds and drapes should also be adjusted to cover windows in order to prevent homes from overheating.