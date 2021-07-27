HANCOCK PARK (CBSLA) — Tuesday was a historic night for the Los Angeles Police Department with the announcement of its first Asian American assistant chief.
Dominic Choi, who is Korean American, was promoted to deputy chief almost two years ago. He will now be one of three people to hold the second-highest rank in the department — an honor and a challenge he said he was ready to take on.
“For the chief to have confidence in me to select me for this position, I’m honored,” he said. “I’m excited. It’s a huge challenge, I think I’m up for it, and I’m just ready to start off running and doing the best job I can.”
Choi has served in a number of positions with the LAPD over his more than 25-year career, including stints as an investigative and internal affairs officer.