SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) – The search was continuing Monday morning for a woman who went missing in the ocean waters near the Santa Monica Pier.
The U.S. Coast Guard reports that the woman was last seen at clinging to the pilings underneath the pier at around 9 p.m. Sunday.
The Coast Guard was actively searching the waters with rescue divers, two boats and a helicopter, along with assistance from several other agencies, including the Santa Monica Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The missing woman’s identity was not known. There was no word on the circumstances of how she went missing.