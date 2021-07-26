WASCO (CBSLA) — A Kern County sheriff’s deputy was killed and another wounded in a shootout in Wasco, north of Bakersfield.
A total of five people are believed to have died, including Kern County sheriff’s Deputy Phillip Campas, according to KGET. The confrontation between the deputies and the suspect began when they responded to a home Sunday afternoon on the report of shots fired.READ MORE: Rain Falls Across Southland, Sparks Risk Of Flash Flooding In Burn Areas
End of Watch 7/25/21. Thank you for your service to Kern! #KCSO #RIP 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/da5S8GjroK
— Mayor Alex Garcia (@MayorAlexGarcia) July 26, 2021
According to reports, the suspect barricaded himself inside the home and exchanged gunfire with deputies for hours.READ MORE: Shooting, Crash Shuts Down 60 Freeway In Pomona
Campas was with the SWAT team that approached the home. He was fatally shot, and a second unidentified deputy was also struck but is expected to survive.
MORE NEWS: Woman Goes Missing In Water Near Santa Monica Pier
Our deepest condolences to family, friends & fellow deputies of the KC Deputy Sheriff who was killed in the line of duty today. We also pray for a speedy recovery for the second deputy wounded. A tremendous tragedy & loss for @KernCoSheriff & our community. Our hearts are broken. pic.twitter.com/o1uO2HRWR0
— Kern County District Attorney (@KernCountyDA) July 26, 2021
Two other people were also found inside the home with gunshot wounds. The suspect was also shot and taken to the hospital in unknown condition.