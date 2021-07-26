NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — The Iacocca Family Foundation has gifted $3 million to Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian to help expand a program for type 1 diabetes research.
In return, the hospital is naming the Mary & Lee Iacocca Program in Type 1 Diabetes to honor the foundation's mission to fund diabetes research.
Onetime Ford Motor Co. and Chrysler Corp. executive Lee Iacocca, who died in 2019, established the foundation in 1984, after his wife, Mary, died from type 1 diabetes complications.
Since its inception, the Iacocca Family Foundation has funded more than $40 million in promising research projects.
“We could not be more grateful to the Iacocca Family Foundation for supporting Hoag’s role in becoming the preeminent, trusted destination for comprehensive type 1 diabetes care in Orange County,” said Flynn A. Andrizzi, president of the Hoag Hospital Foundation.
"This gift facilitates research and educational programs to expand our knowledge of diabetes prevention and management and will help provide truly comprehensive, connected and customized care for the lives of people living with diabetes and their families," Andrizzi said.
