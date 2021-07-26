CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:2020 Olympics, KCAL 9

(CBSLA) — UCLA Gymnastics alumna and Team Jamaica competitor Danusia Francis injured her left knee before the Tokyo Olympics, but that didn’t stop her from competing.

Francis had to withdraw from some of the routines but still performed on the uneven bars.

In total, the British-born Jamaican gymnast competed for 11 seconds, fulfilling a life-long dream of being an Olympian.

“I am officially an Olympian. I have waited a long time to be able to say that,” Francis shared on her Instagram Sunday.

“The competition might not have been exactly how I imagined it. But the spirit of the Olympic Games was everything I could have hoped for. I have torn my ACL and will need surgery to repair it. Although I am devastated about this injury, I am glad I was still able to go out there, represent Jamaica, and fulfill my dream.”

Francis’ appearance in the Olympics marked the second time Jamaica has been represented in gymnastics.