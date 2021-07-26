HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – A driver has been arrested after a pedestrian was killed and a second injured in a hit-and-run collision on the Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach Sunday night.
The crash occurred at about 8 p.m. at the intersection of the PCH and Newland Street. One person died at the scene and the second was rushed to a hospital, according to Huntington Beach police. Their names were not released.
The female driver of the vehicle tried to run away, but was caught, police said. She was taken into custody on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in death. She was identified Monday morning as Chillandra Bell.
The exact circumstances of the collision were unclear. The PCH was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.