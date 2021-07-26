NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Officials in Orange County are working to get rid of aggressive non-native algae spreading in Newport Bay.
Caulerpa Prolifera is known to be harmful to marine life through lost habitat, according to Orange County Coastkeeper, an organization that protects the region's coast, rivers and streams.
The algae can grow quickly and is native in Florida and other tropical and subtropical areas.
Coastkeeper experts said Caulerpa Prolifera and other algae like it have a history of causing significant damage to California’s waters, along with the Mediterranean and Australia.
"Allowing any species of this algae to become established and spread within California is likely to result in considerable economic, recreational and biological impacts," according to a statement issued by Coastkeeper. "The hope is that it can be removed swiftly and not get established in other areas."
