DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Crowds of Angelenos converged downtown Sunday for the return of “Sunday Sessions,” a series of free summer concerts in Grand Park.
Sunday’s event marked the first Sunday Session in almost two years because of the pandemic. Today’s event celebrated house music.
“Yes, finally. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time, a whole year” Hector Fernandez, who didn’t stop dancing to speak, said.
The next Sunday Sessions event is scheduled for August with that day dedicated to northern soul, disco and funk.