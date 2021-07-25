CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Crowds of Angelenos converged downtown Sunday for the return of “Sunday Sessions,” a series of free summer concerts in Grand Park.

Sunday’s event marked the first Sunday Session in almost two years because of the pandemic. Today’s event celebrated house music.

A DJ performs at Sunday Sessions free concert in Grand Park July 25, 2021. (CBSLA)

“Yes, finally. I’ve been waiting for this for a long time, a whole year” Hector Fernandez, who didn’t stop dancing to speak, said.

The next Sunday Sessions event is scheduled for August with that day dedicated to northern soul, disco and funk.