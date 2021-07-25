PALMDALE (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 20-year-old man from Palmdale.
Jonathan Rosales Rivas was last seen about 8 p.m. Friday at his home in the 38000 block of Fifth Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.READ MORE: Man Suspected Of Kidnapping Unconscious Woman In WeHo Out On Bail
Rivas is 5’5 and weighs about 135 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He suffers from depression, and his family has not seen or heard from him since.READ MORE: 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash On 91 Freeway In Long Beach
Rivas’ vehicle is a dark gray 2007 Lexus E35 with California license plate 8WRL081.MORE NEWS: Exclusive Interview: Father Of Kolby Story, Whose Remains Were Discovered Last Week Near Venice, Speaks About His Daughter
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.