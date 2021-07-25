CORONA (CBSLA) – Police in the Inland Empire arrested a man for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last Thursday, and authorities fear there could be other victims.
The suspect, 25-year-old Andrew San Gabino of Pasadena was arrested in Corona last week.
Investigators said on July 15, around 2 p.m., San Gabino drove up next to the 15-year-old victim as she walked down the street near Parkridge and Corona Avenues and demanded that she get into his car.
He then drove her to a nearby neighborhood and assaulted her.
The crime was reported a few days later.
“We will definitely just be on guard, but I’m glad someone got arrested,” Alexandria Vasquez, a Corona resident, said. “They caught the person. That’s a big relief.”
Rancho Cucamonga resident Sophia Amada said that families and their children must stay vigilant.
"I think parents and kids need to be very, very aware. Not that it's the fault of the child or of the parent, but people just don't have the morals that they once had," she said.
Police said that the suspect and the victim did not know each other and are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Corona Police Department.