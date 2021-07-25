WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man suspected of kidnapping an unconscious woman in West Hollywood was out on bail Sunday morning.
Fernando Diaz, 50, is accused of forcing the victim inside his 1997 Dodge Ram van.
The incident unfolded early Friday morning near Robertson Boulevard and Melrose Avenue.
Someone who witnessed the alleged abduction flagged down a deputy to report the incident.
Diaz was arrested but then released on a $100,000 bail 24 hours later.
Neighbors say they will be extra vigilant.
"I try not to walk around intoxicated myself. I try to have someone with me," said Marissa Dunlevy, a resident.
Authorities are asking anyone who may have been a victim or had previous contact with the suspect to call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.