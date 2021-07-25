FULLERTON (CBSLA) – Detectives with the Fullerton Police Department are searching for witnesses or anyone with information regarding a homicide Sunday.
At approximately 6:13 a.m., police responded to reports of man seen lying on the east sidewalk in the 400 block of South Lemon Street.
Officers discovered a male victim with what appeared to be stab wounds, which caused a significant amount of blood loss. The man was declared dead at the scene by paramedics, according to Fullerton PD.
Investigators believe the victim, whose name is being withheld, is part of the homeless community and frequents this particular area. At this point in the investigation, detectives have no motive for the homicide.
Anyone with information about this homicide is encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Detective C. Hines at 714-738-5334. People wishing to leave tips anonymously can call Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or visit the website at OC Crime Stoppers.