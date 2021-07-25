LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Investigators in Long Beach have arrested a suspect in Saturday’s double shooting that injured one person and left another dead.
Police arrested 24-year-old Daniel Williams at his home in Santa Ana for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of 36-year-old Javante Fearence.
Preliminary investigation reveals Williams and Fearence were not known to each other prior to the incident, according to police.
At the time of his arrest, the 24-year-old suspected shooter was found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.
Williams is being held in the Long Beach Jail, charged with murder and carrying a concealed handgun. His bail was set at $200,000.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Adrian Garcia and Sean Magee at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can called in to LA Crime Stoppers 800-222-TIPS or made online at LA Crime Stoppers.
