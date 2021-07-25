LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An LA County inmate walked away from a minimum-security camp near Sacramento Saturday, and officials said Sunday that they are still searching for the man.
Staff discovered 25-year-old Edgar Benitez missing from his assigned housing at the Growlersberg Conservation Camp in El Dorado County Saturday night around 11 p.m., according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Authorities immediately conducted a search of the grounds.
CDCR, CAL FIRE and local law enforcement agencies are all assisting in the continued manhunt.
Benitez, who was received from LA County on December 26, 2017, was sentenced to nine years for driving under the influence causing bodily injury or death.
He is described as 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds with black hair. Benitez was last seen at 10 p.m. during a routine head count.
Officials are urging anyone who sees Benitez to call 911 or local enforcement authorities immediately.
