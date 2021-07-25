LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating a fatal wrong-way crash in Long Beach that unfolded on the 91 Freeway.
Two people were killed in the crash that unfolded near Atlantic Avenue and was the result of a wrong way driver going westbound on the eastbound lanes of the thoroughfare.
The eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway as well as the northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway at the 91 were closed while authorities work to clear the crash.
There were two separate collisions that resulted in the fatalities, the CHP said.
It remains unknown whether the drivers were driving under the influence.
The identities of the deceased were not currently available.