SUN VILLAGE (CBSLA) – Residents of Sun Village and Littlerock, in the Antelope Valley, gathered Saturday to protest the possible placement of convicted sexual predator Calvin Grassmier in their community.
Just last month, residents of La Crescenta protested Grassmier's placement in their community, leading to a judge barring the sexually violent man from being placed there.
At Saturday's protest, residents said they don't want Grassmier living in their neighborhoods either.
"We're in for the long haul," Misty Vivirito, an area resident and survivor of sexual assault, said. "We're going to go to his court dates. We're going to go speak to the judge, anything and everything can to stop this from happening."
Grassmier was convicted of sexual assault in the 1970s and ’80s and was committed to the Department of State Hospitals as a sexually violent predator in August of 1999. He was released last November.