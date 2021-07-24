SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Serial killer Rodney James Alcala, known as the “Dating Game Killer” for his appearance on a reality show, died of natural causes on Saturday morning after spending decades on death row.
Alcala died at 1:43 a.m. in a local community hospital.
He was sentenced to death in Orange County twice in 1980 and 1986 for the 1979 kidnapping and murder of 12-year-old Robin Samsoe.
The sentences were overturned two times and Alcala was granted a new trial.
Alcala's DNA matched evidence in other murders and he ended up being indicted for the murders of four other women.
He was also charged with murders in New York and Wyoming, and investigators have also linked him to murders in Seattle, New Hampshire, and Arizona.