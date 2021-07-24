MISSON HILLS (CBSLA) – The first ever Val Martinez Memorial Bike Ride was held Saturday in Mission Hills to honor the memory of 45-year-old Officer Valentine Martinez who died in July last year after months long battle with COVID-19.
The event will raise money for Martinez’s 8-month-old twin boys who he never had the chance to meet.
“The love of my life, my one and only, my perfect match, my love story has been taken from me,” Martinez’s partner, Megan Flynn, said to the crowd assembled at the memorial ride. “During my worst days, my darkest days, I was absolutely flooded with love. The kindness and generosity has been unspeakable.”
Martinez was assigned to LAPD’s Mission Division in the San Fernando Valley.