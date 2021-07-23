LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metro transit will temporarily suspend rail service on the C (Green) Line between the Lakewood and Vermont/Athens stations beginning Friday to upgrade signal systems.
The work is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Friday and last until the end of service on Sunday.
Free bus shuttle service will be available at the affected stations including Lakewood, Long Beach, Willowbrook/Rosa Parks, Avalon, Harbor Freeway and Vermont/Athens.
The J (Silver) Line's Harbor Freeway station will continue to run.
On Friday, shuttle buses will run on the same schedule as trains. On Saturday and Sunday, they will run every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., and every 20 minutes at other times.
Metro recommended that passengers plan their commutes to allow for extra time.
