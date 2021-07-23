LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A grant package that includes a $250 million bond secured by $5 million in cash was granted Friday to Thomas Barrack, a longtime Trump friend and chair of the former president’s inaugural committee.
Barrack, 74, of Santa Monica, was indicted this week on charges he and two others used his position as a friend and confidant of former President Trump in order to lobby on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
In addition to the bond package, U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue also ordered Barrack to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet, barred him from transferring any money overseas, and restricted his travel to Southern California and New York. He was also ordered to appear Monday in federal court in Brooklyn, New York for arraignment, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Barrack, who founded LA-based Colony Capital Inc.,was one of Trump's top fundraisers and served as chairman of his inaugural committee. Since his arrest on Tuesday, Barrack also resigned from the USC Board of Trustees.
