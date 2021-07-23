CARMEL VALLEY (CBSLA) — A horse that fell into a ravine in a remote area of Carmel Valley in San Diego County was airlifted to safety with the help of a helicopter.
The emergency rescue operation happened Thursday after the horse, named Mackey, and her rider rolled off a trail and into a ravine near Highway 56. Neither were injured – but they were stuck.READ MORE: High-Speed Pursuit With Stolen Car Ends With Crash In Paramount
The San Diego Humane Society deployed its emergency response team to help facilitate the rescue, which involved San Diego Fire Department’s helicopter. Mackey’s veterinarian was on hand to examine her and sedate her to reduce her stress before the helicopter lifted the horse to safety.READ MORE: Remains Found In Ballona Wetlands ID’d As Missing Woman Kolby Story
Video from the scene shows the blindfolded horse in a harness being carried a distance to a waiting crew, but immediately running off, even with the harness and blindfold still in place.MORE NEWS: Andy Van Pham Faces Vehicular Manslaughter Charge In Fatal Tustin Crash That Killed Lyft Passenger
Mackey was eventually loaded into a trailer and taken home for rest and recovery, the San Diego Human Society said.