LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A temporary restraining order will remain in place against Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer who is accused of sexual assault.
Bauer attended a hearing Friday on whether that restraining order would be extended.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Dianna J. Gould-Saltman rescheduled the hearing for August after Bauer’s attorneys asked for more time to review documents.
The current restraining order will stay in place through Aug. 19.
The Dodgers pitcher is accused of choking and punching a woman and sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious.
Bauer denies the allegations and says the encounters were consensual.
He remains suspended with pay while Pasadena police and the MLB conduct an investigation.MORE NEWS: Costa Mesa Neighborhood On Edge After Reports Of Loose Snake
Bauer joined the Dodgers on Feb. 11 after signing a three-year, $102 million contract, including $40 million for the current season.