LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County is reporting 3,058 new COVID-19 cases, the first time since mid-February the daily number has topped 3,000. Another seven deaths are also being reported.
With COVID-19 cases up 80% in LA County in the past week health officials are urging continued vigilance.
With the spike in numbers, Providence St. Joseph Hospital in Burbank is reconstructing its COVID unit to account for an influx of patients. The center will convert 30 ICU rooms into negative pressure rooms for increased demands.
About 6 weeks ago, there were zero COVID patients at the Burbank hospital. But that has changed since the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
And officials said that while vaccines still provide strong protection, 20% of last month’s new cases occurred among the fully vaccinated. That was up from 11% in May and 5% in April. But Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the increase is normal given the continued rise in the number of people who are getting fully vaccinated.