LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Newly released body camera video shows officers saving a woman on the Vincent Thomas Bridge in Long Beach.
Remember, you are never alone and there is always help.
In an emergency, call 911.
The woman had climbed over the railing, slid down under some fencing and was clinging to the edge of the bridge. Port police and California Highway Patrol officers were working to pull her to safety when officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived.
Officers were eventually able to hoist the woman back onto the bridge deck and get her the help she needed.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached 24 hours a day by calling 1-800-273-8255 or by texting HELLO to 741-741.