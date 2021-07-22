WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Some young thrill-seekers got a little more than they bargained for while enjoying some time at the Jersey Shore. A pair of teens took a ride on the Springshot on Morey’s Adventure Pier in Wildwood and they weren’t alone.
Shortly after the ride began, a seagull crashes into Kiley Holman’s face, before becoming wedged between her and the guardrail.READ MORE: Firefighters Make Quick Work Of Small Brush Fire In Simi Valley
Holman can be seen peeling the seagull off of her face in complete shock.READ MORE: UC System Considering First Tuition Hike Since 2017
She took the ride along with her friend Georgia, who was celebrating her 14th birthday on the boardwalk recently.MORE NEWS: Police: San Bernardino Mother Veronica Pyatt, Son Arrested After Accidental Shooting Hits Baby Sister In Leg
Mom says Kiley was fine and so was the seagull — they saw it fly away after the wild ride!