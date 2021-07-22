LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti and Council member Curren Price Thursday distributed $2,000 in cash assistance to the 26 South Los Angeles households affected by the June 30 botched Los Angeles Police Department detonation of a cache of illegal fireworks.

“Nothing can undo the trauma that upended the lives of these families, but we can lift them up while more help is on the way,” Garcetti said. “These funds are just a stop-gap as we expedite more substantial relief, and we will continue to do everything in our power to help heal those who have been impacted.”

The debit cards provided to the families were made possible by donations to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles, according to a release from the city.

As for those who are still unable to return to their homes, the city has contracted with a downtown L.A. hotel to provide temporary housing, covered by city funds earmarked by Price.

Price also announced the creation of a $1 million emergency relief fund to provide additional assistance to the families most severely impacted by the blast. The fund, financed from the $21 million redirected from LAPD to District 9 as part of the city’s Community Reinvestment Plan, will help families with the costs of repairs, longer-term housing for those who have been displaced and financial assistance of $10,000 for more than two dozen pre-identified households, according to the city.

“My office’s focus remains steadfast on sustaining affected residents and being there for our neighbors during their time of great need,” Price said. “We have to cut through the red tape that stands in the way of progress and deliver relief to families now.”

The City Attorney’s Office said it was fast tracking all claims related to the explosion, 56 of which had been filed as of Tuesday.

“We’re going to start processing those claims within one day, whenever we possibly can. People and families struggling in the wake of that explosion deserve nothing less,” City Attorney Mike Feuer said.

Earlier this week, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said bomb squad technicians likely miscalculated the weight of the explosives that were placed in the truck, causing the June 30 explosion that injured 17 people and damaged several homes.

“I want to personally express my apologies to every resident, business operator and customer that was traumatically impacted by this incident,” Moore said Monday.