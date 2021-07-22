LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Dozens of muffin products are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination.
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation sells the muffins at 7-Eleven, Stop & Shop and all Walmart stores and Sam's Clubs.
According to the company, there have not been reports of any consumer getting sick.
According to the company, there have not been reports of any consumer getting sick.

The company has pulled the muffins out of an abundance of caution.
A list of the packaged goods being recalled can be found here.
