INDIO (CBSLA) – Sheriff’s officials said Thursday that a felon from Hemet is suspected of killing his cellmate at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio.
The victim, 48-year-old John Leo Hemmer of South Dakota, was found dead Wednesday in a cell he shared with 42-year-old Luke Hanchette, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.READ MORE: Orange County Reports Spike In COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations
Hemmer was discovered unresponsive during a routine safety check at about 7:40 a.m., Sgt. Ben Ramirez said. He also appeared to have suffered significant injuries. Despite first responders attempts to save him, Hemmer was pronounced dead shortly after being found.
There was no word on a motive, and it was unclear if a weapon was used.
Homicide investigators took over the case, and later arrested Hanchette on suspicion of murder. He remains housed at the Indio jail and had not been charged by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office as of Thursday evening.READ MORE: West Nile Virus Positive Mosquitoes Confirmed In LA County
Hanchette was in custody on $165,000 bail awaiting trial on an assault on a person causing great bodily injury charge from 2018, court records show. He has prior felony convictions in Riverside County including assault with a deadly weapon.
Hemmer, meanwhile, was awaiting trial on allegations that he physically abused and choked his girlfriend into unconsciousness during a road trip in 2019.
He was charged with nine felonies, including torture, attempted murder, criminal threats and several spousal abuse counts, and faced a potential life sentence if convicted.MORE NEWS: Encino Man, Robert Benlevi, Arrested In Alleged $27M PPP Fraud Scheme Could Face Decades Behind Bars
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)