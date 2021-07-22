SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – Firefighters quickly got control of a small brush fire that broke out in a hilly area of Simi Valley Thursday morning.
The Yosemite Fire was reported before 9:45 a.m. about a half-mile north of the 118 Freeway and Kuehner Drive.
Ventura County Fire Department crews responded with an air and ground attack. Forward progress was stopped by 10:30 a.m.
The fire burned between 3 and 5 acres. Crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours to mop up.
There was no word on a cause.