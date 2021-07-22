CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA) – Firefighters quickly got control of a small brush fire that broke out in a hilly area of Simi Valley Thursday morning.

The Yosemite Fire was reported before 9:45 a.m. about a half-mile north of the 118 Freeway and Kuehner Drive.

Ventura County Fire Department crews responded with an air and ground attack. Forward progress was stopped by 10:30 a.m.

The fire burned between 3 and 5 acres. Crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours to mop up.

There was no word on a cause.