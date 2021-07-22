LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — British rocker Eric Clapton has announced that he will not perform at any venue requiring audience members to prove that they have been vaccinated against COVID.
The announcement came earlier this week after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said all night clubs and other venues with large crowds must require proof of vaccination before entry.
Rolling Stone reported Clapton made the announcement on film producer and architect Robin Monotti's Telegram account.
"Following the PM's announcement on Monday the 19th of July 2021 I feel honor-bound to make an announcement of my own," Clapton said. "I wish to say that I will not perform on any stage where there is a discriminated audience present. Unless there is provision made for all people to attend, I reserve the right to cancel the show."
Clapton has been releasing anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown statements and songs for the past year. The 76-year-old has a handful of concerts scheduled in North America this fall, but is not scheduled to perform in the United Kingdom until next May.