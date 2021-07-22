WESTCHESTER (CBSLA) – A man died in a residential property fire in Westchester late Wednesday night, a few blocks from Loyola Marymount University.
The fire was reported at 11:43 p.m. in the 8300 block of Stewart Avenue.READ MORE: Billboard Goes Up In Pico Rivera To Remember Escaped Cows
Los Angeles Fire Department crews responded to find the cluttered yard of a single-family home ablaze. The yard had “excessive storage conditions,” the fire department said.READ MORE: Greater-Alarm Fire Engulfs Vacant Supermarket Building In Sun Valley
While battling the flames, firefighters discovered a 63-year-old man dead inside a vinyl carport-style tent in the yard. Firefighters learned that the man lived at the home but often spent time inside the tent. His name was not immediately released.
It took crews 17 minutes to bring the fire under control. Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the home and the garage on the property.MORE NEWS: Sink Or Swim? Long Beach Officials Debate Saving Queen Mary Or Sinking It Into Ocean
The cause of the fire is under investigation.