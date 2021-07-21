LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A growing number of bars and restaurants demand vaccination proof for entry due to newly rising coronavirus cases.
Lance Barresi, the owner of the Permanent Records Roadhouse, required patrons to show their vaccination cards for the first time to gain entry.
“Te decision was a difficult one to make, but out of solidarity with other local laws that have gone through and but for the protection of our staff and patrons, we thought this was the best option,” Barresi said.
Barresi said he’s willing to turn customers away if they can’t show proof that they’re vaccinated.
“We’d ask them to come back another time. There’s plenty of other options if you are just looking for a drink. If you want a record, we can sell you it at the door,” Barresi said.
Customers say the added safety measures help bring reassurance about in-person gatherings.
“That makes me feel a lot more comfortable, and I want to support the restaurant and their staff. I’m all for it,” said patron Phil Tibbs.
Barresi said he’s received support from other businesses in the neighborhood and says it’s up to everyone to do their part to help fight coronavirus.
Other local establishments have implemented contact tracing at the door and require masks when patrons aren’t eating.